By Edward Gilliard

1st day at radio row. John and Cody opening segment discussing radio row and being in Minnesota.

 

John and Cody reacts to Boston radio host calling Tom Brady daughter a pissant and Brady responds during a interview.

 

CBS Radio Host Damon Amendorlara joined John and Cody on Radio Row.

 

John and Cody react to Tom Izzo press conference and the sex scandal at Michigan State.

 

John and Cody discuss if they would sign Aqib Talib to the Texans. Would he help or hurt the Texans

 

On What’s Trending, John and Cody talk Landry Locker walking to Radio Row, Ronda Rousey in the WWE, Shakeem Griffin was doing an interview but was supposed to be on the field, and El Chapo

 

