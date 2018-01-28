Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Rockets forward Trevor Ariza sustained a left leg injury within the first minute of Sunday’s 113-102 win over the Suns at the Toyota Center. After being fouled, he was slow to his feet and walked gingerly under his own power to the locker room where he would stay for the remainder of the game. It was named as a hamstring injury without any further details.

“He’ll be reevaluated tomorrow,” Rockets Head Coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He hurt his hamstring. What degree or however, hopefully it’s very minor, but we’ll find out a little bit more tomorrow.”

Gerald Green got some significant playing time due to Ariza going down. Green’s first meaningful minutes since playing against Los Angeles. He went for 8 points in 17 minutes.

“I know my number might be called, so I’ve got to go out there and just prepare that I’m going to play a lot and be ready for when Trevor gets back,” Gerald said.

Rockets Guard Chris Paul also left the game early after Coach D’Antoni thought he did not look quite right. Paul said he was fine and D’Antoni just wanted to be sure he could get full attention in the training room. It has been an injury ridden season for the Rockets, though they still hold a 35-13 record.

“We can’t get our roster for 2, 3 games in a row, but we’re not going to complain,” Rockets guard James Harden said.