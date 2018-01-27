NUG 1: The biggest yearly butt-kicking

There’s not an ongoing topic that wears me out more than the yearly MLB Hall Of Fame debate. Why did I ever care what players got voted into a museum by a bunch of snooty, incompetent, arrogant writers? It’s a silly process and there are too many flaws in the system to list, but I will list a few:

There has never been a unanimous inductee. Guys get inducted decades after being on the ballot. The ongoing steroid talk. For the record, I think steroid use should have nothing to do with being selected. I could list more, but I feel that I’ve already engaged in a debate that I say I hate, which is something I find myself doing often.

With that said, I encourage everyone to visit the museum, it’s a great place.

NUG 2: Speaking of steroids…

I highly recommend steroid shots.

I’ve been sick all week following my day trip to Vegas for NFL Championship Sunday, but finally went to the doctor yesterday and was given a steroid shot. I now feel like I could run a marathon and will be asking for a steroid shot every time I go see the doc.

Apparently there are germs in Las Vegas, who knew?

NUG 3: The most intense NFL game I have ever viewed in Sin City

Here are a few NFL games I’ve observed in Las Vegas Sports Books:

The controversial replacement official Hail Mary between Green Bay and Seattle.

Super Bowl XLIX when the Patriots beat the Seahawks after Malcolm Butler’s interception on the one-yard-line.

Green Bay’s last-second win over the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Divisional round.

However, the AFC Championship game between Jacksonville and New England is the most intense, passionate, interactive NFL game I’ve watched in Vegas. EVERYONE had a rooting interest and they were making it known after every play. Financial investments make football viewing fun, sprinkling in Patriot hate takes it to another level.

NUG 4: Eagles fans are too much

I really thought I was going to have to report a dead person, but luckily it was just a drunk Eagles fan doing what drunk Eagles fans do, make asses of themselves in public.

NUG 5: The mindset of these NFL fanbases following Championship Sunday

Pats- Arrogant as hell, rightfully so. Patriots fans are the luckiest group of people on the face of the earth, this is something no group of fans have ever experienced and I hope they all realize how lucky they are.

Side note: I’m talking about the real Pats fans, not the ones who randomly latched onto the Dynasty early from random locations around the country.

Jags- Kinda disappointed, trying to remain proud of their team, but hungry for a new QB to put them over the top.

Eagles- Dangers to society. The only thing worse than an Eagles fan is an Eagles fan who feels that they have nothing to lose. There should be a 10pm curfew for everyone in Philly until the Super Bowl is over.

Vikings- Devastated. They have to feel like they were the better team. It would be hard to accept that loss if I were a Vikings fan. It’s one thing to lose, it’s another to not even show up.

BONUS:

Steelers- Sick as hell. Since the controversial loss to the Pats they’ve counted down the days for a rematch with New England in the AFC Championship game, but instead they had to watch the Jaguars play while James Harrison made an impact in a Patriots uniform.

Imagine being a Steelers fan and watching James Harrison celebrating a championship in a Pats uniform. That’s sickening for me and I’m a casual observer.

Cowboys- Disgusted

Nick Foles has more playoff wins than Tony Romo, Michael Irvin is cheering for the Eagles despite the fact the fans cheered as he was carted off the field to end his career and the Eagles are the 4th NFC one seed of the last five years to make the Super Bowl. Did I mention they did it with Nick F’n Foles?

Oh yeah, the 2016 Dallas Cowboys are the only NFC 1-seed in the last five years not to make the Super Bowl and they didn’t even win a playoff game.

NUG 5: Is this the beginning of the end for the prime of DeMarcus Cousins?

Elton Brand tore his Achilles in the 2007 offseason at the age of 28 and was never the same, Cousins will be 28 in August.

NUG 6: The Worst things I’ve seen on Twitter lately

You can only avoid so much nonsense on twitter, here are the three worst Tweets I have seen recently.

No. 3: Old Man Humor gone wrong

No. 2: Michael Irvin rooting for the Eagles despite the fact the fans cheered when he nearly broke his neck

No. 1: Coughlin has made an impact, but every former coach gets called coach by his peers. Hell, I still call my Little League baseball coach, coach

NUG 7: I have no interest in the XFL

The XFL sucked 17-years-ago and will suck when and if it relaunches in 2020. The league has gone from pushing things to the moral limit to now not even allowing guys with DUI’s to participate, one extreme level of pandering to the other. I’ll keep my focus on the two marquee forms of football.

I hate when football season ends, but I don’t crave gimmicky football to kill time.

Between the NFL and college football seasons/off seasons I’m satisfied with my football fix and I can kill the downtime watching elite baseball and basketball.

NUG 8: Why wouldn’t anyone want Aquib Talib on their favorite football team?

Earlier this week on Mad Radio we discussed if the Texans, who don’t usually take character risks, should consider bringing in Aquib Talib if the Broncos release him this offseason. Here are the original rundown notes.

Why Denver would release him:

He’s the only guy they could cut to clear significant cap space, they’d save $11 million

They have two other corners on the roster that will have a cap figure over $8.5 million on the roster in 2018

They are rumored to want max money to chase a QB

He’s 32

Why the Texans would want him:

He’s an elite corner and still producing at a high level

He’s a mean, aggressive alpha on the field

Super Bowl Champ, 5X Pro Bowler

Despite his off-Field issues his teammates love him

The Rap Sheet:

At the NFL rookie symposium in July 2008, Talib was involved in a fistfight with fellow Buccaneers rookie Cory Boyd.

On August 20, 2009, Talib allegedly battered a taxi driver and he was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol and booked into the Pinellas County jail, charged with resisting arrest without violence and simple battery.

In March 2011, police in Garland, Texas issued a felony warrant for Talib for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after accusing him of firing a gun at his sister’s boyfriend.He was later released on $25,000 bond. Talib was indicted on the charge in May 2011, the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence and character concerns with the accuser. There were reports his mom fired the gun as well.

In the early morning of June 5, 2016, Talib was shot in the leg outside a Dallas strip club. He was released from the hospital the same day.It was later revealed that Talib falsified the report, having actually shot himself in the leg and lied to police.

He has snatched Michael Crabtree’s chain twice in the last two seasons and got ejected for it in 2017.

