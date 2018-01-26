By Brian McDonald
Sean and Rich talk about a slow baseball off-season with a surprisingly low number of big moves during their opening segment.

 

Sean and Rich discuss what Vince McMahon said about the re-launced XFL and if new rules and a new approach can make the league successful this time.

 

Sean and Rich talked about comments made by Rockets GM Daryl Morey, saying that football is irrelevant, and the response by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

 

Sean and Rich talk about what Jeff Bagwell said on the show yesterday about Billy Wagner and Roger Clemens not being in the MLB Hall of Fame.

 

Sean and Rich talked with John McClain for two segments about the Super Bowl, the Texans off-season, and more.

 

