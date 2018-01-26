Sean and Rich talk about a slow baseball off-season with a surprisingly low number of big moves during their opening segment.
Sean and Rich discuss what Vince McMahon said about the re-launced XFL and if new rules and a new approach can make the league successful this time.
Sean and Rich talked about comments made by Rockets GM Daryl Morey, saying that football is irrelevant, and the response by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
Sean and Rich talk about what Jeff Bagwell said on the show yesterday about Billy Wagner and Roger Clemens not being in the MLB Hall of Fame.
Sean and Rich talked with John McClain for two segments about the Super Bowl, the Texans off-season, and more.
Comments
Brian McDonaldBrian McDonald (AKA B-Mac) produces The Triple Threat with Sean Pendergast, Rich Lord and Ted Johnson M-F 2p-6p. You can harass him on twitter...More from Brian McDonald