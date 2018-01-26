Today on Mad Radio: The first time Mad Radio met Deshaun, what we’d be saying if the Texans didn’t have Deshaun and had the No. 4 pick, another football league, under the radar moves, Worst Take Of The Week, Wade Smith and more.

Mad Radio discusses the relaunch of the XFL, if it can succeed and what they’d like to see. Plus, the guys compare what Vince MacMahon sounded the first time he launched the league compared to now.

Mad Radio discusses an under the radar move the Texans could make to improve their roster and something that they’ve noticed about new GM Brian Gaine during his short tenure.

What if the Texans hadn’t traded up for Deshaun Watson in 2017? What would we be saying? Draft Mayfield or sign Keenum? Would there be a new head coach? Mad Radio discusses the endless possibilities.

Mad Radio revisits the first time they met Deshaun Watson and forecast next week’s visit to Radio Row.

WORST Take Of The Week 1/22 to 1/26 And LeBron Title Chasing In H-Town

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss Mike Vrabel’s departure, potential free agent targets and more.

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss Mike Vrabel’s departure, potential free agent targets and more.