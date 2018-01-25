Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Vince McMahon bringing back the XFL, and if it has a better chance to succeed this time.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Super Bowl prop bets including the over/under on time for the National Anthem.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Texans making Romeo Crennel defensive coordinator again after Mike Vrabel left, and how much of a difference there will be from last year.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Astros legend and MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell about the World Series victory, the Astros in 2018, Hall of Fame voting, and more.
