By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:Football, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, Jadeveon Clowney, jeff bagwell, MLB Hall of Fame, National Anthem, prop bets, rich lord, Romeo Crennel, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, super bowl, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, Vince McMahon, WWE, xfl

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Vince McMahon bringing back the XFL, and if it has a better chance to succeed this time.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Super Bowl prop bets including the over/under on time for the National Anthem.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Texans making Romeo Crennel defensive coordinator again after Mike Vrabel left, and how much of a difference there will be from last year.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Astros legend and MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell about the World Series victory, the Astros in 2018, Hall of Fame voting, and more.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen