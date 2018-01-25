Today on Mad Radio: Should the Texans sign Aquib Talib if he hits the market despite the unwillingness to roll the dice on character in the past? Marc Vandermeer answers all of the burning questions of the offseason during his weekly visit, a conspiracy theory about LeBron, never-ending debates, Deshaun Watson’s favorite memory from 2017 and more. Plus, what’s the best Texans team ever?

Mad Radio discusses the sports debates that will never end the day after the MLB announces their latest Hall Of Fame Class and the debate that will never end resurfaces.

Deshaun Watson’s favorite memory from the 2017 season might surprise you and Mike Vrabel is trying to deplete the coaching staff of the Texans, allegedly.

Mad Radio discusses the latest conspiracy theory surrounding LeBron James and his desire to leave Cleveland again.

There are indications that Broncos CB Aquib Talib and his rap sheet/elite talent could be on the market, but should the Texans do something they haven’t done in recent history and roll the dice on an elite talent with character concerns?

Thank God the Texans got Deshaun Watson last year because the uncertainty of this year’s QB class is increasing as the process up to the draft begins.

Mike Vrabel’s departure is good for all parties involved according to Marc Vandermeer and he takes Mike and Seth to task on a former member of the Texans they have given too much air time to, which leads to Seth taking him to task.

Marc Vandermeer answers questions about the Texans offseason and decisions that will need to be made including paying Clowney, signing guys with character concerns, who the backup QB will be and more.

What can the Texans learn from the Eagles? Marc Vandermeer and Mad Radio discuss and Vandy voices his hate for the greatness of the Patriots.

What’s the best Texans team of All Time? Mad Radio discusses.

