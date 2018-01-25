Super Bowl 52 is sure to be a wildly entertaining matchup. On one side, we have the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a torn ACL in Week 14. Philly has rode the play of backup quarterback Nick Foles, along with their outstanding defense, to its third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. On the other side are the New England Patriots. The Patriots are no strangers to the Super Bowl, as they have made it to the big game in eight of the last 17 seasons. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are looking to add to their already dynamic legacies, and a sixth Super Bowl Championship would go a long way in cementing their spots in the NFL record books.

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, we turned to two of our CBS Local Sports experts to get their thoughts on several different storylines heading into next Sunday’s game. CBS Philadelphia’s Don Bell and CBS Boston’s Steve Burton joined us to answer four questions about the big showdown.

What weaknesses can your team exploit? What opposing player do you fear most? What are the keys to winning Super Bowl 52? Who is going to win this Super Bowl matchup?

No matter who you are rooting for next Sunday, this rematch of Super Bowl 39 is guaranteed to bring some fireworks. As Terrell Owens famously once said, “get your popcorn ready,” because the Eagles and Patriots are going to put on a show in Super Bowl 52.