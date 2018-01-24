Today on Mad Radio: Romeo Crenell hopes calling a defense is like riding a bike, the Astros impending title defense, Ask McClain Anything, McClain defends Mike Vrabel, shots fired at Houston fans, Tom Brady family drama and more.

Seth Payne discusses his eventful night last night involving whiskey, former Texans and Tiger Woods college tales. Plus, Mike says that he is starting to have a good, strange feeling about the Super Bowl.

Romeo Crennel is going back to being the defensive coordinator of the Texans, which he hopes is like riding a bike. How excited are people to have Romeo back in the spotlight? Plus, Bill O’Brien’s benefits of being at the Senior Bowl without a first or second round pick.

It appears to be the last year Dallas Keuchel will be an Astro. which leads Mike Meltser to wonder what it would take for Keuchel to get another deal from the Stros.

Mad Radio reacts to the latest shots fired in the direction of Houston sports fans about the lack of intensity in the home crowd. Plus, the identity of the Rockets also comes into question, but are national media members stuck in the past?

Tom Brady wants to play into his mid-forties, but his wife wants him to quit playing now. Mad Radio takes a look at the naive world of the Brady family.

Mad Radio takes John McClain to task on Mike Vrabel’s performance in his one year as a defensive coordinator and the guys breakdown the state of the roster as the off season gets underway.

Ask John McClain Anything 1/24: Texans Offseason, RIP Gentleman And More

Mad Radio and the great John McClain discuss the Texans offseason mistakes of the past and the new regime trying to correct the mistakes.