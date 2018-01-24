Episode 26 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.
On this week’s show:
1:34 – RAW 25 reaction
15:57 – SmackDown recap
17:22 – Enzo Amore fired
23:59 – WWE Mixed Match Challenge blooper and reaction
31:23 – Royal Rumble predictions
Tune in to SportsRadio 610 right after the WWE Royal Rumble, from 10pm-midnight, for the LIVE Heel Turn Podcast Pay-Per-View special. This Sunday, January 28th. Don’t miss it!
Brian McDonald