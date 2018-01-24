By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:2018 royal rumble, a.j. styles, AJ Styles, balor club, benjamin and gables, Braun Strowman, brian mcdonald, Brock Lesnar, Cesaro, chad gables, Daniel Bryan, degeneration x, dx, enzo amore, Finn Balor, heel turn, heel turn podcast, jason jordan, John Cena, Kane, Kevin Owens, kyle king, monday night raw, raw 25, raw tag team championship, Roman Reigns, royal rumble, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Shane McMahon, sheamus, Sheamus and Cesaro, shelton benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, smackdown, smackdown live, smackdown tag team championship, sportsradio 610, Stone Cold Steve Austin, the bar, the heel turn podcast, The Miz, The Shield, The Undertaker, the usos, Vince McMahon, WWE, WWE Championship, wwe cruiserweight championship, WWE mixed match challenge, wwe monday night raw, wwe royal rumble, WWE Smackdown, wwe universal championship

Episode 26 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.

On this week’s show:

1:34 – RAW 25 reaction
15:57 – SmackDown recap
17:22 – Enzo Amore fired
23:59 – WWE Mixed Match Challenge blooper and reaction
31:23 – Royal Rumble predictions

Tune in to SportsRadio 610 right after the WWE Royal Rumble, from 10pm-midnight, for the LIVE Heel Turn Podcast Pay-Per-View special. This Sunday, January 28th. Don’t miss it!

