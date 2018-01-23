By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted opened the show talking about the Rockets win over the Heat. Also, Sean gave his expert medical opinion about Whitney Mercilus’ injury recovery after shooting a free throw at the game last night.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who did stupid things during All Due Respect each day. Stories include a drunk Florida man who called 911 to report that his wife is a spider.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted take a trip down memory lane through Ted’s playing career, after he missed a question about himself during the previous segment which featured a trivia contest.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Astros ace and World Champion Dallas Keuchel. Topics included how he celebrated the championship, what he learned from Justin Verlander, what Jose Altuve is like, expectations for Gerrit Cole, and his future with the Astros past 2018.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted recap the biggest sports stories of the day, every day, during the Top 5 at 5.

 

