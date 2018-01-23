Today on Mad Radio: Mike Vrabel discusses his times in Houston and what he can learn from them, TrainWreck Tuesday, Jerry Rice joins the show, the emerging story lines from the offseason, biggest questions in Houston sports and more.

Mike and Seth start Tuesday off in an interesting way by debating the Patriots and UCLA dynasties.

Mike Vrabel mentioned the Texans multiple times during his first press conference as Tennessee. Mad Radio reacts and Seth says the one thing he won’t forgive Vrabel for.

Mad Radio reacts to Vince Wilfork and Mike Vrabel’s comments the last couple days and Landry Locker reenacts the questions from the Tennessee media.

TrainWreck Tuesday 1/23: Jalen Ramsey Sound Off And A Wrestler Can Relate To LeBron

NFL legend Jerry Rice joins Mad Radio to discuss the best QB of All Time, Jon Gruden and more.

Houston Questions: Rockets Trash Talk, Fear Of Mularkey And Vrabel

Mad Radio critiques Seth’s A-Chair hosting abilities during Mike’s absense and revisits the awkward start to the Jerry Rice interview.