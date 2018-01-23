Paul reacts to Bill O’Brien’s comments concerning new Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, returning Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel and new general manager Brian Gaine.

A particular social media post prompt Paul to unleash all his LeBron-related rage on the eve of his 30,000 point game.

In the Nightly News: Paul’s LeBron rampage continued and more.

Did Mike Vrabel throw some shade towards Bill O’Brien and the Texans? Paul weighs in.

Paul thinks the draft hype surrounding Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen might be undeserved.

Paul analyzes Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel’s non-answers regarding his future with the franchise.

A restaurant tries “surge pricing,” Paul defends the Xbox and more.

In the Last Call: More suspect Mike Vrabel comments, the anniversary of the loss of one of film’s greatest villains and more.