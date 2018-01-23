Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Major League Baseball issued suspensions for right-handed pitcher Dean Deetz and first baseman Jon Singleton in the Astros organization. Deetz received an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing substance. Singleton received a 100-game suspension for his third positive test for a drug of abuse.
“Throughout our system, our players are educated through MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment programs. Therefore, it is disappointing when any player is in violation of the policies that are in place. We hope that these young men will learn from this experience moving forward. The Astros will continue to fully support Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs,” Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow said regarding the suspensions.