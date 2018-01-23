By Derek Fogel
Filed Under:Astros, Houston Astros, jeff luhnow, Major League Baseball, MLB

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Major League Baseball issued suspensions for right-handed pitcher Dean Deetz and first baseman Jon Singleton in the Astros organization. Deetz received an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing substance. Singleton received a 100-game suspension for his third positive test for a drug of abuse.

“Throughout our system, our players are educated through MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment programs. Therefore, it is disappointing when any player is in violation of the policies that are in place. We hope that these young men will learn from this experience moving forward. The Astros will continue to fully support Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs,” Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow said regarding the suspensions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen