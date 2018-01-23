Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Astros ace and World Champion Dallas Keuchel. Topics included how he celebrated the championship, what he learned from Justin Verlander, what Jose Altuve is like, expectations for Gerrit Cole, and his future with the Astros past 2018. Keuchel will be at the Tri-Star show in Houston on Sunday, February 11th.
