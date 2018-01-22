By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show reacting to yet another Patriots AFC Championship, this time in a comeback win over the Jaguars.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Eagles blowing out the Vikings to reach the Super Bowl, and also Case Keenum’s future after the loss.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the Rockets big win over the Warriors; was it their best win of the season?

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Titans hiring Mike Vrabel, and what that means both for the difficulty of the AFC South, and the Texans defense next year.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss who the Jaguars will start at quarterback in 2018. Will they keep Blake Bortles, or make a move in free agency with a guy like Kirk Cousins?

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about way early NFL odds for 2018, including the Texans win total.

 

