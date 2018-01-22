Mike and Seth reacts to Patriots win against the Jags
Mike and Seth reacts to Tom Brady cursing during a interview and Eagles win over Vikings
Vince Wilfork tweeted: Congratulations
@CoachVrabel50 so deserving Texans just lost the Best coach they had!
Mike and Seth talk more Vrabel coaching and What does Sunday’s game mean for the Texans
Mike and Seth discussed Rockets big win against the Warriors
