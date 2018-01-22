Paul basks in the Patriots’ return to the Super Bowl in his breakdown of the Sunday Conference Championship games.

Paul predicts what may happen to Nick Foles, Case Keenum and Blake Bortles next season.

In the Nightly News: The Titans hire former Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as head coach and more.

Paul reacts to the Rockets win over the Warriors at home Saturday plus some controversial post-game comments.

Paul reacts to former Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork’s tweet calling Mike Vrabel the best coach on the team.

Paul takes on conspiracy theorists who believe the refs/NFL wanted the Patriots to win.

Paul and Hot Take Harry react to the Rockets 99-90 win vs the Miami Heat at home.

A childhood favorite sports movie might be getting a TV show, a Texas A&M quarterback goes to desperate measures to find a cute girl and more.