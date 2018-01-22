The Eagles fans were undoubtedly excited to celebrate in the streets of Philadelphia after beating the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 on Sunday Night. One fan was trying to catch the train back to an unknown party when he met a painful downer, a post in the station.
Fans on the train were cheering and rooting for him until he smacked into the post that took him off his feet.
Before the game, the story was about Philadelphia police officers greasing light poles to stop fans from climbing them. In this case, pole – 1, fan – 0.