NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 26: Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 26, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) – Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel was named the Tennessee Titans Head Coach on Saturday.
2017 was Vrabel’s first year as the defensive coordinator for the Texans. He had to deal with major injuries to JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus but the defense still had its struggles.
Vrabel joined the Texans with Bill O’Brien in 2014 as a linebackers coach.