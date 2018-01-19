By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:all due respect, Case Keenum, gymnastics, Houston Rockets, Jacksonville Jaguars, James Harden, John McClain, larry nassar, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs, philadelphia eagles, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, The Triple Threat, with all due respect

Sean and Rich open the show talking about the Rockets impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves from the night before.

 

Sean and Rich talked to John McClain for two segments about the NFL Conference Championship games, if Case Keenum might get a big deal after the season, and the Texans hiring Brian Gaine.

 

Sean and Rich discuss the keys to the game for the two NFL Conference Championship matchups.

 

Sean and Rich discuss the disturbing actions and sexual abuse allegetions against former Olypmic gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar.

 

Sean and Rich debate how much money former Houston Cougar quarterback Case Keenum could make if he has another good game in leading the Vikings to the Super Bowl.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who do stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Today that includes a Maine man who punched himself in the face repeatedly in an attempt to avoid a breathalyzer test.

 

