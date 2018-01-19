Paul buckles down with his predictions for NFL Conference Championship weekend.
In the Nightly News: The mystery surrounding the Tom Brady “injury” and more.
Paul rates Harden’s return to the Rockets after their win vs the Timberwolves and reacts to doubts about their chances in the playoffs.
After Joel Embiid hilariously denies Rihanna, Paul ranks his most likeable athletes in sports today.
Paul wonders who’s the current face of Houston sports with JJ Watt’s career on the decline.
Florida tries to outlaw porn and more.
A story involving a porn star, Donald Trump and Ben Roethlisberger and more.