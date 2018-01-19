Here are five things on my mind today, The Landry Locker Room Jan. 19, 2018.

No. 1: My NFL Championship Sunday trip to Las Vegas

I don’t know what it is about day trips, but I’m a huge fan of them. I’m also a fan of Las Vegas and football, which is why I’m going to combine my three likes during NFL Championship Sunday by taking a 12-hour trip to Las Vegas to watch Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship games.

I’ve taken a 24-hour Super Bowl Sunday trip in which I flew out at Midnight on Saturday, spent Super Bowl Sunday in Vegas and then flew back at midnight after the game. This time the trip will be even shorter because I’m getting to Vegas at 9 a.m. and flying out at 9 p.m.

I strongly recommend trips like these for many reasons:

You can find very cheap flights to Las Vegas in the range of $120-$150 or even cheaper. How many times have you woke up miserable in Vegas, feeling like death, broke and wishing you were home? I have trouble sleeping on planes, but trips like this make it possible. The urgency to maximize the experience increases when time is limited. It motivates you to go back as soon as possible.

No. 2: The Best Sporting Events To Attend in Las Vegas

These are the best weekends to go to Las Vegas for sporting events. I’ve been in attendance for all five events on the list.

NFL opening weekend when it’s the first full slate of college and NFL games of football season. March Madness opening weekend The Super Bowl NFL Wildcard or Divisional Weekend ANY full weekend of football

No. 3: I’m picking Jacksonville to beat New England and putting my money where my mouth is

I went on record last week and picked Jacksonville to beat Pittsburgh and will be doing the same this weekend when they travel to Foxborough to face Tom Brady and the Patriots. I’m walking up to the sports book, slamming money on the table and screaming, “Gimme Jacksonville straight up!”

Listen to the Mad Radio Podcast from yesterday in which I laid out my reasoning to Seth Payne.

No. 4: There’s no excuses for the Rockets to not be the two seed

If the Rockets don’t hold onto the second seed in the western conference then the regular season should be considered a failure. Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely for San Antonio and Minnesota is trying to learn how to win. There’s no excuse for the Rockets not to be the two-seed, none.

Tomorrow’s Pardon My Take we have a great interview with former NFL QB Chris Simms. We talk Bortles, Vince Young Cheesecake Factory and break down the weekend’s games with him. Get ready https://t.co/hyFDGAlb6K pic.twitter.com/dz7gkV7gna — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 18, 2018

No. 5: I think if Chris Simms had been as much of a confident, unapologetic, vocal Alpha Male as a player as he is as a member of the media he would’ve had a better playing career.

Maybe this is me reminiscing on all of the heartbreaking ass kickings I had to witness in-person when Texas went winless against Oklahoma during his tenure as the starting quarterback (which my dad never let me leave early during), but I really believe this. I will never forget when a defeated, pitiful Simms sat at the podium and head coach Mack Brown answered questions for him. Simms seemed to lack confidence at times as a player, but he doesn’t lack it as a member of the media. I often hated Simms the unconfident UT QB, but I’m a fan of Simms the extremely confident member of the media.

Simms career stats vs OU: 47-91 passing, 0 touchdowns, eight interceptions.

