Episode 25 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week for SportsRadio 610, with Kyle King and Brian McDonald.
On this week’s show:
2:00 – Strowman getting a mega push?
7:49 – The Revival is back
9:59 – Viva La Curb Stomp!
12:48 – Why is Goldust talking for Cedric Alexander?
14:08 – Nia Jax vs Asuka already?
15:47 – Plans for Sasha Banks in 2018
18:25 – Bobby Roode wins gold!
22:22 – Burying two promos from SmackDown
Tune in to the Heel Turn PPV Special from 10pm-midnight, right after the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28th, LIVE on SportsRadio 610.
