Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to MLB Network host and Houstonian Robert Flores about the Gerrit Cole to the Astros trade, MLB Hall of Fame voting, the Rockets invading the Clippers locker room, the Texans hiring Brian Gaine as their new GM, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Paul Bessire from PredictionMachine.com every Thursday. This week they discuss the two NFL Conference Championship games.

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who do stupid things everyday during All Due Respect. Stories today include a Florida man who put a rack of ribs in his pants in a theft attempt.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about a fun upcoming schedule of games for the Rockets with James Harden returning to the lineup.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with John Harris about the Texans staff working next week’s Senior Bowl, if Jalen Hurts should switch positions at Alabama, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss comments made by new Texans General Manager Brian Gaine about improving their special teams, a weakness for several years.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with NFL reporter Ed Werder about the NFL Playoffs, covering the Cowboys for years, and more.