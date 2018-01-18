Paul reacts to the return of James Harden and questions how long it’ll take for them to return to their winning ways.

In the Nightly News: The Titans interview Mike Vrabel, the creepy Team USA gymnastics doctor is in court and more.

Paul compares the different forms of trash talk in advance of the Jags/Pats AFC Championship game.

Paulie Vedder sings a song in tribute to his favorite trash-talking NFL cornerback.

The Amazon world takeover continues and more.

Paul reacts to the Rockets 116-98 win vs the Timberwolves Thursday night and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen