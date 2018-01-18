By Garret Heinrich

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Rockets will have their leader back on the floor Thursday night. James Harden will return to the Rockets according to head coach Mike D’Antoni

Harden was sidelined for a little more than two weeks with a hamstring injury and will start against the Timberwolves at Toyota Center.

The front-runner for the league MVP, the Beard was averaging 23.3 points, 9.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game before his injury on New Year’s Eve.

The Rockets went 4-3 in the seven games Harden missed, but will be without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green because of suspensions due to their altercations in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Harden will likely not play a full game, and will be worked in with Chris Paul for 20-25 minutes in the game.

