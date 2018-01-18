HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Dynamo have re-signed defender DaMarcus Beasley the club announced on Thursday.
The 35-year-old played 26 total games for the Dynamo in 2017, including all four playoff games this past season.
“We are extremely pleased to have DaMarcus return to the Houston Dynamo,” Dynamo Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan said. “He is a true professional both on and off the field and an important leader in our group. It was important to bring him back as we look to build on the strong foundation we’ve built in preparation for the 2018 season.”
This will mark Beasley’s fifth season with the Dynamo where he has been an anchor at left back that entire time.