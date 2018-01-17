Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show comparing their struggles during this week’s winter apocalypse in Houston.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things everyday during All Due Respect. Stories today include a dumb idea to get out of a DUI, and a soft group of NBA players.

Sean, Rich, and Ted are here to help with Damn Straight Advice every Wednesday. Advice in love, work, or just life in general.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the Gerrit Cole trade to the Astros and play audio from his first press conference.

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the opening press conference for new Texans general manager Brian Gaine.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Rockets invading the Clippers locker room, and if they should get suspended or fined.

Sean, Rich, and Ted debate which injured Texans defensive player is better and more important to their success in 2018, Jadeveon Clowney or Whitney Mercilus?