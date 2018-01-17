Paul reacts to the two-game suspension of Rockets players Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green following a postgame confrontation vs the Clippers Monday night.

In the Nightly News: The Steelers part ways with their offensive coordinator and more.

Paul reacts to new Texans general manager Brian Gaine’s introductory press conference with help from Hot Take Harry.

Paul Attenborough appears once again with his Planet Earth-style breakdown of the NFL Divisional Round.

Paul stands accused of being a Case Keenum hater. Producer Ryan Rockett serves as prosecutor as his fate is decided by a jury of his peers (a Twitter poll).

Paul thinks this NBA season has been filled with whininess.

Paul continues to break down the Brian Gaine introductory conference and analyzes his response concerning the potential return of Rick Smith.

A police horse gets punched, a school bans athlete costumes for career day and more.

In the Last Call: Paul attempts to imitate the accents of the cities of the remaining NFL playoff teams.

