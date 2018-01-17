Mike and Seth break down the last few Tom Coughlin/Patriots match ups and what the Texans can learn from Coughlin to beat the Patriots
Tim MacMahon joins the show and breaks down the Clippers/Rockets post game drama in LA.
Mike and Seth predict what type of questions and answers they will here from Brian Gaine first press conference.
Now that the dust as settled, Mike and Seth breaks down all the drama that happened after the Rockets/Clippers game.
Brady Bortles Foles and Keenum representing some new age in the NFL is misguided and misses the mark. Mike explained why
John McClain joins the show 1-17-18
Edward GilliardEdward “Figgy” Gilliard is a Producer for Sportsradio 610 of CBS Radio Houston. Creator of different parody songs throughout the station. Any...More from Edward Gilliard