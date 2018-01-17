By Edward Gilliard

Mike and Seth break down the last few Tom Coughlin/Patriots match ups and what the Texans can learn from Coughlin to beat the Patriots

 

Tim MacMahon joins the show and breaks down the Clippers/Rockets post game drama in LA.

 

Mike and Seth predict what type of questions and answers they will here from Brian Gaine first press conference.

 

Now that the dust as settled, Mike and Seth breaks down all the drama that happened after the Rockets/Clippers game.

 

Brady Bortles Foles and Keenum representing some new age in the NFL is misguided and misses the mark. Mike explained why

 

John McClain joins the show 1-17-18

 

 

