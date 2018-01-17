by: Ryan McCredden (@ryanmccredden)

A SportsRadio 610 Twitter poll posted Sunday night after the “Miracle in Minneapolis” shows that Houston football fans and SportsRadio 610 listeners clearly want the Minnesota Vikings to win the Super Bowl. With almost 800 votes 7% of the tally was for the Eagles. Sorry, Chris Jones. 9% was for the AFC South Champion Jacksonville Jaguars. Guess there is no division pride. 11% was for the New England Patriots. OK then. And 73% was for the Minnesota Vikings. Otherwise known as the fighting Case Keenums!

Who do WANT to win Super Bowl LII? — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) January 15, 2018

I totally get it. Case. The good guy. The Texas guy. The UH guy. The former Texan ready to prove the Texans, Rams (both St. Louis and L.A.) and even the Vikings wrong. Show them all he can be “The Guy”.

And I’m right there too. Would be great to see Case win it all. But, just in case…let’s take a look at why Houston and Texas can root for each team left trying to win Super Bowl LII.

The Minnesota Vikings:

OK, we already went over the case for Case. But, did you know that Andrew Sendejo from Rice is on the Vikings? Plus Brian Robison from UT, Aviente Collins from TCU and we can even add in David Morgan from Texas San Antonio to the list of guys on the Vikings. So five total guys with Texas ties including two that played college ball right here in Houston and a former Texans QB. Lot of different reasons to adopt purple as your color for February 4th.

The Philadelphia Eagles:

Did you know that two former Texans played for the Eagles? Not their fault they aren’t with the Texans anymore. The GM who didn’t resign them is no longer here. So if the Eagles make it you can cheer for Bryan Braman the former Texan who also played his college ball at West Texas A&M. Plus, former Texan Brandon Brooks is on that o-line. Texan fans, I’m guessing you tried to block that out watching the Texans o-line during the 2017 season. But you could root for him. And UT fans, Marcus Johnson can give you a reason to yell E-A-G-L-E-S…EAGLES!

The Jacksonville Jaguars:

Let’s start with division pride. We’ve all heard the AFC South was “the worst division in football”. Well, the AFC South Champion Jaguars could win the Super Bowl. Do you know the longest drought for a division to win a Super Bowl? Yep. The AFC South. The last title was the 2006 Indianapolis Colts. I know the NFL divisions do not have the same pride as SEC, Big 10 and Big 12. But if you have division pride root for the Jaguars. If that is not enough, AJ Bouye. Once again, not his fault he is not here in Houston playing for the Texans. You can cheer for him. And Texas A&M fans, Josh Lambo of the Jags can give you something to root for.

The New England Patriots:

This is definitely the hardest one. Yes, Danny Amendola is from the Woodlands and Texas Tech. So that helps. But he already won two Super Bowls. Elandon Roberts is a UH guy! Who also already won a Super Bowl in Houston. Malcom Brown is a Longhorn and from Texas, and also won a Super Bowl last year. And finally, Brian Hoyer is a former Texan. But are his 19 TD’s enough for us to cheer for Tom Brady?

Twitter has spoken. Houston wants the Vikings to win with Case Keenum at the helm. But look at all the teams. I think we the Houston and Texas sports fan can be happy with anybody winning Super Bowl LII. Anybody, except the Patriots.