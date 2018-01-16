Today on Mad Radio: TrainWreck Tuesday , the AFC South will look a lot different next season, BOB’s extension and new competition and more. Plus, the Rockets have an identity, post-game locker room stalkers.

Mad Radio reacts to the Rockets losing to the Los Angeles Clippers and then trying to get into their locker room after the game. Mike isn’t a fan of it, but should he apologize for feeling that way?

Mad Radio reacts to the Titans firing of Mike Mularkey, their interest in Mike Vrabel and what it means for the Texans.

Mad Radio breaksdown the trade the Astros made over the weekend to improve their chances to repeat as world champs and Mike Meltser is sick to his stomach because he senses the Patriots repeating is inevitable.

Mad Radio reacts to Bill O’Brien’s five-year extension and if he really deserved it after a 4-12 season.

Andrew Filipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh joins Mad Radio to discuss what the Astros are getting in Gerrit Cole and why fans in Pittsburgh were so down on him.

TrainWreck Tuesday 1/16: Devastated Saints Safety And Jacksonville Trash Talk

Mad Radio reacts to Case Kennum’s epic first playoff win and the craziest final play in the history of the NFL postseason.

Mad Radio breaks down everything that has happened in the AFC south the last nine days including two Jacksonville playoff wins, an O’Brien extension and two need head coaches.

Mad Radio reacts to the cops being called during the Rockets altercation with the Clippers and Charles Barkley, Shaq and Kenny clown on Blake Griffin.

Mad Radio breaks down the AFC South and the leverage Bill O’Brien allegedly had that led to his five-year extension.

Mike and Seth discuss whether or not it’s time to admit they and the Texans were wrong about Case Keenum.