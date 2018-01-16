Paul reacts to the contract news regarding Texans coach Bill O’Brien and general manager Brian Gaine.

Paul thinks the four NFL Divisional Round games from the weekend proved how important coaching and game management is in the league.

Paul reacts to news that several Rockets players attempted a locker room confrontation after their 113-102 loss to the Clippers.

After the success of former Texans quarterback Case Keenum on the national stage, Paul wants to know what Keenum fans want from him.

Paul thinks a false nuclear threat alarm could be linked to the most diabolical and hated franchise in the NFL.

Paul pays his respects to college football broadcasting legend Keith Jackson and more.

