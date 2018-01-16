By Crystal Hessong

With the new year comes people trying to fulfill their resolutions to be healthier. Though Houston is known for its rich and hearty food culture, you can still find places for lighter, healthier fare. It’s not all chicken fried steaks and fried eggs in the morning. To start the day off on the right foot, check out these Houston hot spots for healthy breakfasts. You won’t have to stop at a drive through or give into unhealthy temptation again with these options.

Baby Barnaby’s Café

602 Fairview St.

Houston, Texas 77006

(713) 522-4229

www.barnabyscafe.com

Barnaby’s and Baby Barnaby’s sit beside each other in Montrose, but Baby Barnaby’s exclusively serves breakfast. Get here early because it fills up quickly. Healthy options on the menu include egg white plates, chicken sausage, a buffalo meat platter, fresh fruit, and dry toast. Buffalo meat, chicken sausage, and egg whites are all high-protein, lower fat breakfast options, that fulfill even low-carb diets, and the dry toast, egg whites, and fresh fruit are low-fat choices for those on reduced fat diets. There’s even a high-protein, low-fat burrito for breakfast. No matter what your mood, you’ll find healthy and decadent options at Baby Barnaby’s Café.

Fit Fuel

7620 Katy Freeway

Houston, Texas 77024

(713) 688-1288

www.livefitfuel.com

With a name like Fit Fuel, you know you’ll find something healthy here. And the food here is not only healthy but tasty. From breakfast sandwiches and burritos to oatmeal and yogurt, you may forget that you’re eating something that’s good for you. Acai bowls are surprisingly tasty and filling options for breakfast. If you’ve never tried one, visit Fit Fuel now. But if you want to stick with more traditional breakfasts, you’ll still find foods to satisfy your cravings without caving your diet. With high-protein, natural ingredients like egg whites and plenty of fruits and veggies, you will always have something tasty and healthy for breakfast.

Maryam’s Café

315 W 19th St

Houston, Texas 77008

(713) 921-1111

maryamscafe.com

At Maryam’s Café in the Heights, you’ll get a tasty breakfast for your self and some healthy snacks for your dog. How many other restaurants have a separate doggie menu for your furry children? For humans, if you want to stay healthy, try to avoid the Nutella croissant, though that’s a herculean task. Instead, try the Autumn Glaze platter or a fruit and yogurt. The fruit served is all organic, and with avocado and black beans as side options, you can eat healthily while still indulging in a tasty breakfast.

Empire Café

1732 Westheimer Road

Houston, Texas 77098

(713) 528-5282

www.empirecafe.com

Empire Café has everything you need to create a custom breakfast. Any of the egg dishes can be substituted with egg whites or EggBeaters for whole eggs, reducing the fat and cholesterol of the dish. While the restaurant serves traditional sausage, you can also opt for veggie or turkey sausage patties. Oatmeal, juices, and fresh teas round out the healthy and delicious breakfast choices at Empire Café.

Dish Society

5740 San Felipe St., Suite 100

Houston, Texas 77057

(832) 538-1060

www.dishsociety.com

The local restaurant Dish Society has three locations around town, all of which serve breakfast. Whether you’re vegetarian or gluten-free, you’ll find clearly labeled foods on the breakfast menu that adhere to your diet. You can even get egg white breakfast tacos. Freshly prepared juices include those made for cleansing, anti-inflammatory, and alkalizing benefits. And all chicken and eggs served are cage-free. It’s simple to find a healthy breakfast among the options at Dish Society.