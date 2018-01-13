UPDATE (10:17a): The Texans officially announced the signing of Gaine and the extention of O’Brien.

On Gaine:

“Our committee was unanimous in praise for Brian Gaine and we are all aligned in our philosophy on how to continue to build our roster and win a championship,“ said Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair. “Brian is an incredibly smart, hardworking individual that understands the importance of good communication. We couldn’t be more excited about naming him our new general manager.”

On O’Brien:

“Bill O’Brien has been a tremendous leader for us these last four years and we believe in his vision for the team moving forward,” said McNair. “Bill is a terrific teacher that the players respect. We have a lot of trust in him to build a unified, championship culture and we’re thrilled to have him as our head coach into the future.”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have extended head coach Bill O’Brien with a five-year deal and signed their new General Manager Brian Gaine to a five-year contract according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Early this morning, Texans handed out matching 5-year contracts to their new GM hire Brian Gaine and HC Bill O'Brien, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2018

O’Brien is 31-33 as the Texans head coach in his four years with the club. He led them to three straight 9-7 seasons before finishing 4-10 in 2017. He won AFC South titles in 2015 and 2016 going 1-2 in three playoff games in those two years. He was entering the final year of his original five-year contract in 2018.

Gaine spent three seasons with the Houston Texans before leaving for the Buffalo Bills as the VP of Player Personnel in May of 2017. He returns to replace Rick Smith who took a leave of absence from the team to help his family while his wife battles breast cancer.