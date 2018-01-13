by: Garret Heinrich [@GarretHeinrich]

The Houston Astros can do no wrong right now. They are World Champions. Bringing the first championship since 2007 when the Dynamo won their second straight MLS Cup and first in the major sports since the Rockets won their second straight NBA Title in 1995.

But the untouchableness of the Astros was put to the test at the team’s fan fest on Saturday when IF/OF Tony Kemp donned a Tennessee Titans beanie. The Titans, of course, used to be the Houston Oilers before moving to Tennessee, taking the Oilers history with them.

Astros Tony Kemp rocking a Tennessee Titans beanie at Astros FanFest today. @PhilHecken @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/jUlJzXRjhC — Ignacio (@igTXSalazar) January 13, 2018

You can’t blame Kemp though. He was born and raised in Tennessee. Went to Vanderbilt before becoming a member of the Astros minor league system. He is also only 25 years old, meaning he was seven when the Houston Oilers moved to Nashville in 1998. He can probably scarcely remember a day when the Oilers existed and the Titans did not. You must stick with your heart and support your team, despite where you play.

The Titans play the New England Patriots on Saturday night in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.