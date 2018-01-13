Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow addressed the media during the Fan Fest at Minute Maid Park Saturday. Rumors had a successful trade with the Pirates for starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, but it turned out to be false. Jeff discussed how it has been a slower offseason which might contribute to some premature headlines.

“We’ve talked to teams, we’ve talked to players, we’ve talked to agents. This has been a slow-moving market, but we do feel like there are some opportunities to continue to improve our club,” Luhnow said. “We’re always on the look out. We’ve got, I’d say, at any point in time, two or three things that we’re running down that there’s at least a probability or possibility we could get something done.”

The large difference between this offseason and last’s is most obviously a World Series Championship, but also a lesser sense of urgency. Luhnow has a lot of confidence in the Astros roster as is. At this point, it is all about fine tuning.

“We’re in a good spot because we don’t have to do anything. Last year I think we felt like we had to do something which is why we got out there early and we struck quickly on McCann, and Reddick, and Beltran, and Morton. This year, we’ve got a good roster. We felt like we had to bring in a couple more relievers. We did that. We got the two guys we wanted, and now it’s a matter of cherry picking the opportunities that remain.”