Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Despite falling through the cracks earlier in the week, the Astros trade with Pirates to acquire starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has become official. In return the Pirates receive right-handed pitchers Michael Feliz and Joe Musgrove, infielder Colin Moran and outfield prospect Jason Martin.

Cole is 27 years-old with five years experience in the Major Leagues. He has a career (59-42) record and 3.50 earned run average. His best season came in 2015 when he gathered 19 wins with a 2.60 ERA.

