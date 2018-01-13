Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Despite falling through the cracks earlier in the week, the Astros trade with Pirates to acquire starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has become official. In return the Pirates receive right-handed pitchers Michael Feliz and Joe Musgrove, infielder Colin Moran and outfield prospect Jason Martin.
Cole is 27 years-old with five years experience in the Major Leagues. He has a career (59-42) record and 3.50 earned run average. His best season came in 2015 when he gathered 19 wins with a 2.60 ERA.
Comments
Derek Fogeltwitter: @FogelSaidWhat Former college baseball player and current fill-in host and reporter for SportsRadio 610More from Derek Fogel