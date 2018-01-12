By Edward Gilliard

Sean and Rich(No Ted) broadcast live from Twin Peaks in The Woodlands

 

Sean and Rich talk about Texans new GM and possible good back up QBs

 

Sean and Rich talk Astros Arbitration deals today

 

Sean, and Rich talk about the NBA Allstar game coming up and Kevin Durant not wanting to be captain.

 

All Due Respect 1-12-18

 

Sean and Rich talk to John McClain about Texans new GM Brain Gaine and what should be on his “To Do List” for the Texans this offseason.

 

