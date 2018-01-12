Paul previews the weekend’s NFL divisional round games.

In the Nightly News: The Astros retain some important stars and more.

Paul is confused by the vague answers concerning James Harden’s injury.

After the Army files a trademark violation on a Vegas hockey team, Paul wonders which other terribly-named teams should be violations.

In the Late Night Snack: A Texas Tech sign gets TSA worried and more.

Paul reacts to LeBron’s passive aggressive comments regarding the Cavs’ struggles and realizes they might be more alike than he thought.

In the Last Call: the debut of Paul’s Picks and more.