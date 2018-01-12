HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Astros agreed to terms with five players it was announced on Friday, including pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers. Also receiving one-year deals were Evan Gattis, Jake Marisnick, and Brad Peacock. The one-year deals all allow the teams to avoid arbitration with the players.

Gattis, 31, hit .263 (79×300) with 22 doubles, 12 homers, 55 RBI and a .767 OPS (.311 OBP/.457 SLG) while posting a career-low 15.4% strikeout rate in 84 games with the Astros in 2017.

Keuchel, 30, was named an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2017, going 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA (47ER/145.2IP) and 125 strikeouts in 23 starts during the regular season.

Marisnick, 26, appeared in 106 games for the Astros in 2017, including 66 starts in center field (63) and left field (3). On the year, Marisnick hit .243 (56×230) with a career-high 16 home runs, while driving in 35 RBI.

McCullers Jr., 24, was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2017. In his 22 regular season starts, McCullers posted a 7-4 record with a 4.25 ERA (56ER/118.2IP) and 132 strikeouts. In the postseason, McCullers pitched a 4.0-inning save in Game 7 of the ALCS vs. the Yankees, and was the winning pitcher in Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Dodgers.

Peacock, 29, led the Majors in winning percentage in 2017, as he went 13-2 (.867) with a 3.00 ERA (44ER/132IP) and 161 strikeouts in 34 games (21 starts).

Terms of the deals were not released with the statement from the Astros but Joe Heyman of the MLB Network is reporting Keuchel’s deal is worth $13.2 Million for one year.