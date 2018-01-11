The guys bust on Sean for being late during their opening segment among other topics.

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who did stupid things during All Due Respect each day. Stories include a robber who got caught by the ankle bracelet he was wearing.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Portland TrailBlazers getting upset with Chris Paul over a layup he made at the end of the game. A move they’re calling “bush league.”

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss comments made by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney praising his former QB Deshaun Watson.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Paul Bessire from PredictionMachine.com about the lines and odds for this weekend’s NFL Playoff games.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the process and what they think of the decision by the Texans to name Brian Gaine as their new General Manager.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about comments made by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney praising the work ethic and drive of DeAndre Hopkins.