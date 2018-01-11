Today on Mad Radio: Reaction to Rick Smith’s replacement, Marc Vandermeer’s weekly visit, Worst Take Of The Week nominees, Screw Em, strange station activity going on and more. Plus, Jason Taylor and Nate Burleson join the show.

Brian Gaine will be the replacement for Rick Smith, but did the Texans handle the search the right way? Mike Meltser says the hiring is uninspiring, but Seth says the hire could be the right one for the reasons many are criticizing the move.

Mad Radio takes a look at the new Texans organizational tree and how much power Bill O’Brien has following Rick Smith’s departure and the hiring of his friend Brian Gaine.

Mad Radio reacts to the latest ITL case study involving playoff teams and 610 hosts. Plus, there’s a new guy Mad Radio wants on the air.

Mike Meltser lists the biggest thoughts that come to mind with the hire of Brian Gaine to replace Rick Smith.

The Indianapolis Colts finally fired Chuck Pagano and during their search for his replacement shockingly interviewed Baylor coach Matt Rhule, who won one game last year. Mad Radio tries to figure out exactly why.

Marc Vandermeer joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss Rick Smith’s replacement, take Mike Meltser to task for something he said earlier in the show and more.

Marc Vandermeer discusses why Brian Gaine left the Texans after the 2016 season and more during his weekly visit on Mad Radio.

Marc Vandermeer thinks that Deshaun Watson slander is coming this offseason and he cringes at the thought of it. Plus, the voice of the Texans weighs in on other noise in the world of sports.

Jason Taylor joins Mad Radio to preview and breakdown the NFL games this weekend and JJ Watt’s return.

Worst Take Of The Week Nominees: Drunk In Bed McClain, Seth Forgets, Mike on Belichick And Lombardi