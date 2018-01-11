HOUSTON, (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Scott Frost took home the title of the college football Coach of the Year at the American Heart Association’s 32nd annual Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards on Wednesday.

Formerly with the University of Central Florida Knights, Frost was named head coach at Nebraska in December, he saw his UCF team stand alone as the only undefeated NCAA Division I football team in the country this year. He led the team to a conference record of 8 wins and zero losses, an overall record of 13 -0, ending the season with a 34 to 27 win over Auburn in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl which he coached despite his new position with the Nuskers. He was also named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

“Thank you all so much,” Frost said in accepting the award. “This means a lot.”

Scott said that when he came to UCF, the team was struggling. “Now two years later they are leaving as champions, and I am so happy for them.”

“Thank you also for thinking of the little guy,” Frost said. “Now charge on UCF and go Big Red.”

The winner of this coveted annual award was selected by the National Sports Media Association, formerly known as National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. It is the only college coaching honor presented after all bowl games are concluded and recognizes an elite group of coaches for their distinguished leadership on and off the field.

Representing the country’s finest college football coaches, 2017 award finalists were: Paul Chryst, University of Wisconsin; Clay Helton, University of Southern California, Gus Malzahn, Auburn University; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Smart, University of Georgia; and Dabo Swinney, Clemson University.

The Bryant Awards also recognized 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award winner Steve Spurrier, former head coach at the University of Florida, the University of South Carolina and Duke University.

Spurrier is one of only four individuals named to the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1966 playing for the University of Florida.