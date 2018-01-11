HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have reportedly found their new General Manager in a face that was with the team as recently as May 2017, former VP of Pro Player Personnel Brian Gaine.

SportsRadio 610’s John McClain reported on Wednesday that the Texans are planning to hire the current Bills VP of Player Personnel.

Gaine will be replacing Rick Smith who has taken a leave of absence from the team to help his family while his wife undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

While with the Texans from 2014-2016 seasons Gaine earned the trust of head coach Bill O’Brien.  O’Brien stated after the news of Rick Smith’s departure that “allingment” was a key factor in the search for a new GM.

It is not known when the deal with Gaine will be made official by the Texans, but speculation is it will be before the Senior Bowl which the Texans are helping coach in two weeks.

