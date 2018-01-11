On February 8th the Houston Sports Authority will host the 1st Houston Sports Awards.  The awards are going to honor the athletes of Houston at the Hilton Americas in downtown Houston.

Here are the nominees for the awards being given away:

Athlete of the Year

Jose Altuve – Houston Astros
James Harden – Houston Rockets
Deandre Hopkins – Houston Texans
George Springer – Houston Astros

College Athlete of the Year

Justin Jackson – University of North Carolina
Nicole Mendes – University of Oklahoma
Ed Oliver – University of Houston

Coach of the Year

Wilmer Cabrera – Houston Dynamo
Mike D’Antoni – Houston Rockets
Richard Flores – Cy Falls High School
A.J. Hinch – Houston Astros
Ed Pustejovsky – Cy Fair High School

Event of the Year

Astros Championship Parade
Superbowl LI
The World Series

Moment of the Year

Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame Induction
Claire Jeffress Homecoming Queen Kicker – Pearland Dawson
World Series Game 5 – Bregman walk-off home run
World Series Game 7 – Championship celebration

The Houston Sports Awards will also announce the High School Player of the year finalists and Fan of the Year finalists (which you can vote on here) in the coming weeks.

