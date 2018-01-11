On February 8th the Houston Sports Authority will host the 1st Houston Sports Awards. The awards are going to honor the athletes of Houston at the Hilton Americas in downtown Houston.
Here are the nominees for the awards being given away:
Athlete of the Year
Jose Altuve – Houston Astros
James Harden – Houston Rockets
Deandre Hopkins – Houston Texans
George Springer – Houston Astros
College Athlete of the Year
Justin Jackson – University of North Carolina
Nicole Mendes – University of Oklahoma
Ed Oliver – University of Houston
Coach of the Year
Wilmer Cabrera – Houston Dynamo
Mike D’Antoni – Houston Rockets
Richard Flores – Cy Falls High School
A.J. Hinch – Houston Astros
Ed Pustejovsky – Cy Fair High School
Event of the Year
Astros Championship Parade
Superbowl LI
The World Series
Moment of the Year
Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame Induction
Claire Jeffress Homecoming Queen Kicker – Pearland Dawson
World Series Game 5 – Bregman walk-off home run
World Series Game 7 – Championship celebration
The Houston Sports Awards will also announce the High School Player of the year finalists and Fan of the Year finalists (which you can vote on here) in the coming weeks.