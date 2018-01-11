Filed Under:Bon Jovi, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, This House Is Not For Sale

Global rock icons and newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring leg of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour, including a Houston date set for March 23 at the Toyota Center, presented by Live Nation.

The Grammy-winning band will also celebrate their return to the road with the re-release of This House Is Not For Sale as a new version, containing two brand new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” available via all download and streaming partners on February 23.

Here’s all of the dates:

Mar. 14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Mar. 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Mar. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Mar. 20 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena
Mar. 22 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Mar. 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mar. 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mar. 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Apr. 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Apr. 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Apr. 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Apr. 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Apr. 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Apr. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Apr. 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Apr. 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Apr. 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Apr. 28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Apr. 29 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center
May 02 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
May 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
May 05 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
May 07 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 12 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
May 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

