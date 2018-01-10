Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to USC football coach Clay Helton LIVE from the Paul Bear Bryant Award ceremony.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst LIVE from the Paul Bear Bryant Award ceremony.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn LIVE from the Paul Bear Bryant Award ceremony.
Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed the Astros rumored pursuit of Pirates ace pitcher Gerrit Cole.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to college football coaching legend Steve Spurrier LIVE from the Paul Bear Bryant Awards ceremony.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney about the Tigers season, and all his former players playing for the Texans, including quarterback Deshaun Watson.
