HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – World Champion Houston Astros are not sitting by and hoping to repeat 2017’s success with the exact same cast of characters. Reports from MLB Network’s Jon MOrosi say that the Astros have traded for Pittsburgh Pirates ace starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Cole finished 12-12 in 2017 with a 4.26 ERA and 196 strikeouts. He has a 3.50 ERA in 127 career starts. The Astros were rumored to be interested in Cole during the season last year, but couldn’t make a deal before the trade deadline. They instead got Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers.

Cole’s 2018 contract is still up in the air with him being arbitration eligible. The filing day for arbitration contracts is Friday. If the deal is officially completed by then the Astros will get to submit their bid for his contract rather than inherit the Pirates bid.

The Astros players involved in the trade have not been announced yet.